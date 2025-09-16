Robert Redford dies at 89: Here’s all you need to know about the Hollywood legend's movies, family and legacy

Hollywood legend Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. Redford, a multitalented actor, director, producer and founder of the Sundance Film Festival, passed away early Tuesday at his Utah home, his long-time publicist Cindi Berger confirmed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood, known for his charm, talent and commitment to independent filmmaking.

Robert Redford’s decades-long career Redford’s career spanned several decades, with four Academy Award nominations and an honorary Oscar. He also bagged an Academy Award for directing the 1980 film Ordinary People. Some of his most famous roles were in movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, and All the President’s Men. He was also known for movies that tackled political and social themes, such as Downhill Racer (1969), The Candidate (1972), and Three Days of the Condor (1975).

All about Robert Redford’s family Robert Redford was married twice and had four children. He was first married to Lola Van Wagenen in 1958. They had four children: Scott, Shauna, James and Amy. Scott died as a kid in 1959 of SIDS, and James died of cancer in 2020. Redford and Van Wagenen divorced in 1985, as per Smooth Radio.

In 2009, Redford married his second wife, Sibylle Szaggars, a German-born environmental artist. They had been together since 1996. Throughout his life, Redford was known not only for his onscreen work but also for his environmental and social activism.

Children and their work Redford’s children have carried on his legacy in creative and meaningful ways. James Redford was a documentary filmmaker and environmentalist who co-founded the Redford Center, a non-profit that supports films on environmental and social issues. He was married to Kyle Redford and had two children, Dylan and Lena. Shauna Redford is a painter and is married to journalist Eric Schlosser; they have two children, Mica and Conor. Amy Redford is an actress and filmmaker who has directed The Guitar and The Sound of Silence and has appeared in TV shows Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos.

A legacy that lives on Robert Redford leaves behind a film, art and environmental legacy. His family is involved in creative and social work and will continue to carry on his values and work.

