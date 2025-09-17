Robert Redford dies: ‘Lost a legend’ — Leonardo DiCaprio, Stephen King, Donald Trump mourn Hollywood icon's death

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, died Tuesday. He was 89. Publicist Cindi Berge said Redford breathed his last “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He died in his sleep, but no cause was provided.

Advertisement

Condolences poured in for Robert Redford on Tuesday as Hollywood figures and fans of the movies expressed their affection and admiration for the actor, Oscar-winning director and Sundance Film Festival founder.

American actress and activist Jane Fonda was quoted by AP as saying, “It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Barbra Streisand, who co-starred with Robert Redford in 1973's "The Way We Were," remembered the late actor in an Instagram post.

She said, "Every day on the set of 'The Way We Were' was exciting, intense and pure joy. We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie."

Advertisement

"Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting — and one of the finest actors ever. The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him," Barbra Streisand said.

Meanwhile, actor Leonardo DiCaprio said, “It was a huge loss to our community. Not only was he an incredible actor — we all know his work — but his ability, as a director too, films like 'Quiz Show.'"

"He was one of the first guys to do political thrillers - “Three Days of the Condor,” “All the President’s Men” — ... he paved the way for films like this but more so than anything, he was a staunch environmental leader and was a member of the NRDC, like me, and fought for Indigenous rights — the list goes on and on. We lost a legend today.” — in an interview with The Associated Press.

Advertisement

American filmmaker Martin Scorsese called Bob "a unique artist, in front of and behind the camera."

"He was also a dedicated member of The Film Foundation board, and he gave the world of American cinema something irreplaceable and lasting with Sundance. It saddens me to know that I won’t be seeing him again. And I’ll never forget my time with him,” Scorsese said in a statement.

American filmmaker and actor Ron Howard posted on X, “#RIP & thank you Robert Redford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement. Artistic Gamechanger.”

US President Donald Trump also reacted to the demise of Robert Redford. He said, “Robert Redford was great. He had a series of years where there was nobody better.”

Advertisement

Author Stephen King said, "“Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89.”

Meanwhile, The Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo wrote on Instagram, “This is what a real American Hero looks like. A man who brought people together, lived and practiced empathy, and created good and useful organizations that made peoples lives better and included anyone who had an interest. Please remember him well.”

Morgan Freeman, who worked in movies such as Shawshank Redemption

and Now You See Me, said, “There are certain people you know that you’re going to click with. After working with Robert Redford on Brubaker in 1980, we instantly became friends. Working with him again in ‘An Unfinished Life’ was a dream come true. Rest peacefully, my friend.”