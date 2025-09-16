Robert Redford, Hollywood actor and director, passes away at 89

Robert Redford, Hollywood actor and Oscar-winning director, died at 89. According to PTI, Publicist Cindi Berger said he passed away “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved".

He was one of the well-known stars of the '70s with films like “The Candidate,” “All the President's Men” and “The Way We Were". Redford received the best director Oscar for 1980's drama-family “Ordinary People", which also was awarded as best picture in the same year.

With his wavy blond hair and youthful smile, he became one of the most sought-after leading men, but he made a conscious effort to move beyond his appearance, embracing political activism, taking on less glamorous roles, and committing to supporting low-budget films.

Redford was born on August 18, 1937, in the coastal city of Santa Monica, Los Angeles, into what he described as a "lower working class family." He initially earned a college baseball scholarship but lost it due to excessive partying.

Determined to pursue a career in art, he moved to Italy and later to New York to study painting. While enrolled in drama school with the intention of becoming a theatrical set designer, something he said made acting seem "ludicrous" at the time. He was eventually encouraged to step on stage. By 1959, he was performing full time on Broadway and soon began landing roles on television.

Robert Redfort film debut Redford made his film debut in 1962 with the low-budget movie Warhunt, but gained his first real recognition in 1967’s Barefoot in the Park, where he starred opposite Jane Fonda. He was most famously known for the two early films he starred in alongside Paul Newman — the 1969 western caper Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and 1973’s The Sting, both of which went on to become classics.

Although Redford and Newman shared strong on-screen chemistry and a lasting personal friendship, they never collaborated on another film before Newman’s death in 2008. Butch Cassidy catapulted Redford, with his striking blue eyes, to instant stardom, but he was never at ease with fame or the heartthrob image that followed him well into his 60s.

"People have been so busy relating to how I look, it's a miracle I didn't become a self-conscious blob of protoplasm. It's not easy being Robert Redford," New York magazine quoted him as saying.