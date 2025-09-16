From Butch Cassidy to All Is Lost: Where to watch Robert Redford films online today?

Robert Redford, one of Hollywood’s most enduring and beloved figures, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in the mountains near Provo, Utah, his publicist, Cindi Berger, confirmed to The New York Times. Redford’s passing marks the end of an era - a career that spanned more than five decades, from charming heartthrob to award-winning director and advocate for independent cinema.

For anyone looking to revisit his legacy, here are ten films that showcase both his acting and directing, along with where to stream them today.

1. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Redford’s breakout role as the Sundance Kid, opposite Paul Newman, is pure charm and swagger. That playful chemistry, the shootouts, the stunts - it is iconic and unforgettable.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. The Candidate (1972) Here, Redford plays a lawyer dragged into a Senate race. It’s sharp, funny, and strangely cynical. The film captures the tension between idealism and politics in a way that still feels relevant.

Where to watch: Apple TV

3. The Sting (1973) Reuniting with Newman, Redford was a con man with style. The twists, the cons, the music - it swept the Oscars. Redford’s performance earned him a Best Actor nomination and remains one of his most charming.

Where to watch: Peacock

4. The Great Gatsby (1974) As Jay Gatsby, Redford gave Fitzgerald’s character a romantic and mysterious edge. Not everyone loved it, but his presence made the story feel alive and heartbreaking.

Where to watch: Max

5. All the President’s Men (1976) Playing journalist Bob Woodward, Redford helped bring the Watergate investigation to the big screen. It’s tense, gripping, and still one of the definitive political thrillers.

Where to watch: Hulu

6. Ordinary People (1980) Redford’s directorial debut stunned Hollywood. He guided this story of family grief with subtlety and care. Four Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture, followed.

Where to watch: Paramount+

7. Out of Africa (1985) Starring opposite Meryl Streep, Redford played Denys Finch Hatton, a free spirit in a sweeping romantic epic. The African landscapes, the romance - it is a classic you can watch again and again.

Where to watch: Netflix

8. A River Runs Through It (1992) Redford, behind the camera, tells a quiet, moving story about two brothers in Montana. The film glows with understated emotion and gorgeous scenery.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

9. Quiz Show (1994) He returned to directing with a look at the 1950s quiz show scandal. It’s meticulous, tense, and earned him another Oscar nod for Best Director.

Where to watch: Apple TV

10. All Is Lost (2013) Redford is alone at sea. Almost no dialogue. It’s tense, haunting, and proves that even late in his career, he could carry a film entirely on presence and expression.

Where to watch: Netflix

FAQs When did Robert Redford pass away? Robert Redford died on Tuesday, September 16, at his home in the mountains outside Provo, Utah, at the age of 89.

What was Robert Redford’s breakout role? He gained fame as the Sundance Kid in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) alongside Paul Newman.

Which films earned Robert Redford Academy Award nominations or wins? He was nominated for Best Actor for The Sting (1973), won Best Director for Ordinary People (1980), and received another directing nomination for Quiz Show (1994).

What are some of Robert Redford’s most iconic films? Notable films include Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President’s Men, Out of Africa, and All Is Lost.