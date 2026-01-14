Rolling Loud 2026: Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Don Toliver lead US edition — date, venue, details

Hip-hop festival Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its US edition in 2026, set to take place from May 8 to 10 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

This year’s headliners are Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and NBA YoungBoy, leading a packed bill that reflects both mainstream success and underground energy.

Which artists are performing? Alongside the headliners, the festival will feature a strong mix of established names and rising talent, including Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Destroy Lonely, SahBabii, Pooh Shiesty, Homixide Gang, SoFaygo, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine, Skaiwater, and many more.

Advertisement

Artists such as EsDeeKid, Nettspend, Xaviersobased, Fakemink, Bossman Dlow, NoCap, Osamason, Che, Nino Paid, Molly Santana, and Xaviersobased add to the diverse lineup. Fans are now waiting for the full day-by-day schedule.

What do the co-founders say about this edition? Rolling Loud co-founder Matt Zingler said, “Rolling Loud 2026 represents a new chapter for us.” He added, “Orlando felt like the right place to evolve the festival. It’s a new city, a new venue, and a lineup that truly reflects where hip-hop is today.”

Zingler also stressed that the festival remains focused on fans, saying it delivers “an unmatched experience for fans at a price that keeps Rolling Loud accessible.”

Also Read | Lady Gaga's Harlequin Live concert film to hit YouTube on Christmas Eve

Co-founder Tariq Cherif described the lineup as intentional and meaningful. “This lineup is a statement.” He explained, “Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Don Toliver each represent different forces shaping hip-hop right now.”

Advertisement

He added, “Eleven years in, Rolling Loud is still about putting the culture first and creating moments, elevating new voices, and building something that fans can feel proud to be part of.”

How much do tickets cost? Tickets are already on sale. A three-day general pass is priced at around $249 USD, giving fans access to all performances across the weekend.

Also Read | Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau enjoy date night in Tokyo

The excitement continues beyond the US, with Rolling Loud Australia scheduled for March, highlighting the festival’s growing global reach.

Which performances are fans most excited for?



Several artists, including Destroy Lonely, confirmed their appearance early, while others were revealed only during the final lineup announcement. Fans are especially looking forward to performances linked to new music releases from NBA YoungBoy and Don Toliver.