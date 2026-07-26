Ryan Gosling roped in for Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider; details inside

Ryan Gosling is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor who recently starred in Project Hail Mary, will play Ghost Rider in an upcoming standalone film by the Marvel Studios. The development was announced by the Marvel Studios exec Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic Con.

Ryan Gosling in Ghost Rider film The Ghost Rider film , starring Ryan Gosling, will be directed by Shawn Levy. It is slated to release in 2028.

Levy recently helmed the Marvel movie as the director and producer of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Interestingly, Shawn Levy and Gosling recently worked together for the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter. It will release on May 28, 2027.

“I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool & Wolverine,” Levy said, as quoted by Variety, on the Hall H stage. He was also joined by Gosling and Feige.

He added, “I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute shit. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”

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Nicolas Cage as OG Ghost Rider Nicolas Cage first played the role of Ghost Rider in the 2007 Sony film, stepping into the shoes of the motorcycle stunt performer Johnny Blaze. In Marvel Comics and in the film's origin story, Blaze strikes a deal with the devil, Mephisto and sells his soul in exchange for his father's recovery from cancer. But, just like every bargain with the devil, the wish comes at a serious cost.

Although Mephisto heals Johnny's father, he is still killed in a stunt accident. The pact ultimately transforms Johnny into Ghost Rider, a supernatural anti-hero bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. As Ghost Rider, he can morph into a flaming skeleton on a blazing motorcycle, possesses immense superhuman strength, wields fiery chain whips, and unleashes the terrifying Penance Stare, a power that forces people to relive the pain and suffering they have inflicted on others.

Cage returned as the titular character in the 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. However, despite the franchise's cult following, both films received mixed reviews from critics.

After the two films, the rights to Ghost Rider reverted to Marvel Studios, which introduced a fresh take on the character in ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Instead of Johnny Blaze, the series focused on Robby Reyes, a younger Latino version of Ghost Rider portrayed by Gabriel Luna, giving a new spin to the story.

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Ryan Gosling says… Talking about the upcoming Ghost Rider film, Gosling told the audience at Comic Con that Levy is the "only one director" who could bring back the franchise to the bigscreen.

"As Ryan started talking about his vision for this character, we started riffing," added Levy.