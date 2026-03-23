Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary postponed in India for Dhurandhar 2, directors say ‘Good for Bollywood’

Hollywood directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have weighed in on the decision to postpone the India release of their upcoming film Project Hail Mary, acknowledging the impact of big-ticket Bollywood releases like Dhurandhar: The Revenge on the country’s theatrical landscape.

The Ryan Gosling-led film, which was initially slated to hit Indian screens on March 20, will now release on March 26 — a week after Dhurandhar 2. The shift reflects the growing influence of domestic blockbusters in shaping release strategies for international films.

In a conversation with Variety India, the filmmakers said they were aware of the scheduling change and expressed support for the decision.

Christopher Miller noted that he had heard about the sequel to the popular Bollywood franchise arriving around the same time and said he was “happy” about the adjustment. Phil Lord echoed the sentiment, stating that strong local productions are essential for the overall health of the film industry — not just in India, but globally.

“Good For The Health Of Global Cinema” According to the directors, prioritising regional hits like Dhurandhar 2 is not a setback for Hollywood releases, but rather a positive sign of a thriving and balanced film ecosystem.

They emphasised that when local industries perform well, it strengthens theatrical markets worldwide. In their view, Bollywood’s growing scale and audience pull contribute significantly to sustaining cinema as a global business, especially at a time when theatrical footfalls are constantly competing with streaming platforms.

Their comments come amid increasing instances of Hollywood films adjusting release dates in India to avoid clashes with major domestic titles — a trend that underscores Bollywood’s box office clout.

Strong Indian Connection In The Film Beyond release strategies, the filmmakers also highlighted the strong Indian presence in Project Hail Mary. The film, based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel, centres on Ryland Grace, a scientist who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there, only to realise he is on a mission to save humanity.

Starring Ryan Gosling in the lead, the film blends science fiction with emotional storytelling, as the protagonist pieces together his past while navigating an existential crisis.

The directors revealed that the film’s narrative itself embraces a global perspective. The spaceship featured in the story is imagined as a collaborative project built by multiple countries, with each section reflecting a distinct cultural and design identity.

This approach allowed the filmmakers to incorporate diverse influences, including Indian elements, into the film’s visual and narrative fabric.

Producer Aditya Sood played a key role in shaping this aspect, with the directors noting his consistent involvement throughout the production. His presence helped bring authenticity to the film’s multicultural vision, which also includes Indian actors and characters.

A Reflection Of Changing Global Cinema Dynamics The decision to delay Project Hail Mary in India, coupled with the directors’ response, points to a broader shift in how global studios view regional markets.

Rather than competing head-on with major local releases, there is a growing recognition that aligning with audience preferences in specific territories can ultimately benefit all stakeholders.