Ryan Reynolds jokes about giving himself ‘punching vasectomy’ if he had a son earlier

Ryan Reynolds was blessed with his first son in 2023, after he welcomed three girls with his wife, Blake Lively. However, the arrival of a boy in the household has shaken things up, and the Deadpool actor is feeling the effects of it.

“We live in a very, like, there’s nothing violent in our home. There’s nothing creepy. (But Olin) came out with three things on his mind. It was violence, breasts and engines,” the actor said on Late Night with Seth Meyers’ October 9 episode, as reported by People.

“I really don’t understand where this comes from. If I had like three boys at first, I would never — There’s no way. I would give myself a punching vasectomy. Like, there’s no way I would allow that to happen,” he added.

Ryan Reynolds’ family According to People, Reynolds married Lively in 2012. They welcomed their first child – daughter James – in 2014. Their second daughter – Inez – arrived in 2016. This was followed by the birth of their third child, another daughter, Betty, in 2019. The celebrity couple had their first and only son, Olin, in 2023.

It’s not just famous parents that the four children are blessed with. They also have a superstar as their godmother – Taylor Swift. In fact, James was featured in Swift’s song, Gorgeous, from the album Reputation. The eldest Reynolds child’s voice is heard at the very beginning of the song.

More children for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively? In an interview with E! News last year, the Deadpool and Wolverine actor joked that ‘the more the merrier’ when asked about his wife’s light-hearted comment on Instagram where she claimed he is trying to get her pregnant again.

In the same interview, he also mentioned that his co-star in Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, is greatly admired by his kids, and they enjoy watching his movies at home.

Whether Reynolds and Lively decide to expand their family even more in the future or not, they certainly have their hands full with four children.

FAQs How many kids do Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have? Presently, the celebrity couple has four children – three daughters and one son.

When did Reynolds and Lively get married? The couple tied the knot in 2012.