Ryan Reynolds to star in and produce Amazon MGM remake of 1970s crime classic 'Thunderbolt & Lightfoot'

Ryan Reynolds is stepping back into the world of crime comedy with a new project that reimagines one of Hollywood’s classic films. The actor and producer is teaming up with Amazon MGM Studios to remake Thunderbolt & Lightfoot, the 1974 action comedy that originally starred Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges.

Ryan Reynolds to remake 1970s classic ‘Thunderbolt & Lightfoot’ Reynolds will not only star in the adaptation but will also produce it through his production company, Maximum Effort.

The Deadpool star is reportedly developing the screenplay alongside writers Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson, known for their work on Fargo season four. Shane Reid, who recently edited Deadpool & Wolverine, will make his feature directorial debut with the remake.

The remake is expected to retain the spirit of the original while updating its themes for a modern audience. With Reynolds’ signature charm and comedic timing, the film is being positioned as a stylish, character-driven crime adventure — one that could also serve as a “two-hander” for another major Hollywood star. Industry watchers have speculated that the project could reunite Reynolds with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, though no casting confirmations have been made.

Writers Mileti and Wilson bring extensive experience from acclaimed crime dramas such as Snowfall and The Kingdom, suggesting the film will blend darkly comic tones with strong emotional depth.

What was the original ‘Thunderbolt & Lightfoot’ about? The original Thunderbolt & Lightfoot, written and directed by Michael Cimino, followed the story of a charismatic bank robber disguised as a preacher (played by Eastwood) who goes on the run after being accused of double-crossing his old gang.

Along the way, he encounters Lightfoot (played by Bridges), a young and ambitious thief, and together they plot an audacious bank heist. The film’s blend of humour, action, and heart made it a cult favourite, earning Bridges an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Ryan Reynolds' work front In addition to this remake, Reynolds has a busy slate ahead.