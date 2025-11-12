Sabrina Carpenter set to star in ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical: Report

After rocking concerts and topping charts, pop star Sabrina Carpenter is all set to star in a film. She has landed her first major studio feature as a part of an upcoming musical at Universal Pictures, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Sabrina Carpenter in Alice in Wonderland musical: Report Reportedly, Carpenter will also be backing the project.

While it is unclear what she will be undertaking, the report called the musical her passion project.

Reportedly, Lorene Scafaria has been roped in to write and direct the adaptation.

The untitled musical is said to be adapted from Lewis Carroll’s popular novel, Alice in Wonderland.

For the unversed, Alice in Wonderland is the hit Victorian era story about a girl named Alice who falls down a rabbit hole (and also goes through a looking glass in the second novel) and lands in a fantasy but nonsensical world of talking animals.

The story was famously adapted into a Disney animated movie in 1951, followed by a billion-dollar-grossing live-action film, which was helmed by Tim Burton in 2010, starring actor Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter.

What we know so far about the Universal project Not just the Espresso singer, the musical will also be co-produced by Marc Platt under the banner of his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton are also backing the musical through Alloy Entertainment, reportedly.

Sources claim that it was Sabrina Carpenter who first approached Universal with the project in 2024. With time, Scafaria came on board.

Scafaria's last directorial was HBO’s “I Love L.A.”. She also helmed episodes of “Succession", besides writing and directing the R-rated thriller, “Hustlers” in 2019.

Some of her other credits as a writer and director include “The Meddler” and “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.” Besides the Sabrina Carpenter musical, Scafaria will also direct the upcoming A24 thriller, “Jonty,” starring Jesse Plemons and Cole Escola.

Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy nominations Notably, the news of the musical arrives a week after the Grammy Awards nominations, where Carpenter secured six nods. Her seventh studio album “Man’s Best Friend" has been nominated across several categories, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.

Meanwhile, this won't be the singer's acting debut as she has previously starred in cameo roles in Netflix’s “Tall Girl” movies and the drama “The Hate U Give.”