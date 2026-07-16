Sam Neill death: How did the Jurassic Park star die despite cancer recovery?

Sam Neill death: Hollywood star Sam Neill's sudden passing has left fans and his fellow colleagues shocked. The Jurassic Park star died on 13 July in Sydney, Australia at 78. The news of his death comes months after he declared himself cancer. So what exactly happened to him? How did Sam Neill die?

Sam Neill cause of death According to a report by TMZ, Sam Neill passed away pneumonia.

About Sam Neill's death, his manager Philip Grenz told the US entertainment prtal that the actor died of pneumonia after beating lymphoma with the help of CAR-T therapy.

Neill's death was confirmed by his family on Instagram. Although the family didn't reveal his cause of death officially.

The official statement read: "“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing."

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free,” an excerpt read.

Sam Neill's cancer journey For the unversed, Sam Neill previously battled a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. Earlier this year, in April, he declared himself cancer-free. "We’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing," the actor told Australia's 7 News.

The official statement from family “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” continued the statement.

“The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care," it added.

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

TMZ reported that a private service for family and close friends will be held at the actor's New Zealand farm, as per his longtime friend Grenz. However, no public memorial or celebration of life is planned as of now, keeping with Neill's wish to avoid "a big fuss" being made about him.

Meanwhile, the last works of Sam Neill is expected to release in the upcoming months.

Also Read | Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill dies at 78 after cancer recovery

Sam Neill is best known for his potrayal as Dr Alan Grant, the palaeontologist in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park (1993) and later returned in Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

Some of other hit works include Plenty (1985), A Cry in the Dark (1988), The Hunt for Red October (1990), The Piano (1993), Event Horizon (1997), In the Mouth of Madness (1994) and Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981).

Apart from films, he also starred in The Tudors, Peaky Blinders, Invasion and Apples Never Fall (2024).