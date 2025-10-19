Sam Rivers, OG bassist of Limp Bizkit, passes away at 48: Who was he? How did he die? Here's what we know

Sam Rivers, the bassist and founding member of the popular metal band Limp Bizkit, passed away on Saturday. He was 48. His death was confirmed by the band on social media with an official statement.

Sam Rivers, OG bassist of Limp Bizkit dies "Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat,” the statement from Limp Bizkit band members read.

“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous," it continued.

"We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”

Who was Sam Rivers? Born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1977, Sam Rivers began his musical journey in middle school, first picking up the tuba while his friend—future Limp Bizkit drummer John Otto—played jazz drums. Though often said to be cousins, Rivers and Otto weren’t actually related.

Rivers eventually switched to bass and guitar and struck up a friendship with Fred Durst, who went on to become the future frontman of Limp Bizkit. The pair initially formed a short-lived band called Malachi Sage before joining forces with Otto to launch Limp Bizkit in 1994. They were later joined by guitarist Wes Borland and former House of Pain member DJ Lethal, rounding out the band’s iconic lineup.

Limp Bizkit Aligned with the rising “nu-metal” wave, Limp Bizkit gained momentum after opening for Korn in Los Angeles and signing with Flip Records, paving the way for their debut album titled Three Dollar Bill Y’all in 1997. With breakout success following their 1999 album Significant Other and hits like Nookie and their heavy cover of George Michael’s Faith, Limp Bizkit became a dominant force in rock.

However, controversy erupted during their Woodstock ’99 performance.

Despite alleged internal conflicts and Borland’s temporary exit, Rivers remained steady in the band, shifting to guitar for Results May Vary in 2003 (before Borland’s return). After a 2006 hiatus, Rivers turned to producing for local Jacksonville bands and later rejoined Limp Bizkit in 2009.

He departed from the band for good in 2015 due to health-related reasons stemming from liver ailments caused by alcohol abuse, as reported by Variety.

How did Sam Rivers die? While Sam Rivers' cause of death is not out yet, reports suggest that he had several health issues.

Rivers suffered from liver-related disease and later underwent a liver transplant in 2017.

