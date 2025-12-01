Scarlett Johansson opens up about defending Woody Allen amid sexual abuse allegations: ‘Never know the domino effect…’

Actor Scarlett Johansson came out in support of Woody Allen when many from the industry stepped away. Allen made headlines over sexual abuse allegations, made by his stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow.

For the unversed, Woody Allen was alleged by actress Mia Farrow to have sexually molested their adoptive daughter as a child, as per Variety. The allegations against Woody Allen were first reported in 1992. Later, the claims resurfaced again in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The filmmaker has consistently denied the claims.

Johansson and Woody Allen worked together in three movies. She starred in films, “Match Point,” “Scoop”, and “Vicky Christina Barcelona”, directed by the filmmaker.

Scarlett Johansson on consequences of supporting Woody Allen amid Me Too allegations Talking about Woody Allen, Scarlett Johansson addressed whether there was any potential backlash when she came out in support of him. She told The Daily Telegraph that it was “hard to know” if she had any personal or professional fallout due to her support.

She said, “You never know what the domino effect is, exactly. But my mom always encouraged me to be myself, [to see] that it’s important to have integrity, and stand up for what you believe in.”

The actor added, “At the same time, I think it’s also important to know when it’s not your turn. I don’t mean that you should silence yourself. I mean sometimes it’s just not your time. And that’s something I’ve understood more as I’ve matured.”

Talking about Woody Allen, the Marvel star once told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, "I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

Celebs who supported Woody Allen Not just Scarlett Johansson, late Diane Keaton was also among the few who defended Allen through the allegations.

However, several celebs who worked with him, including Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet and Greta Gerwig, publicly expressed regret about their collaboration.

According to multiple reports, Allen Woody was also seen struggling to secure US distribution for his films in recent times.