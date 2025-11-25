Scarlett Johansson to lead Mike Flanagan’s new Exorcist film

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is set to step into the spooky and haunted world of 'The Exorcist', taking the celebrated franchise further with the next instalment.

According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson will feature in the upcoming instalment of the iconic horror series from writer-director Mike Flanagan.

Speaking about her casting, Flanagan shared, "Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn't be happier to have her join this Exorcist film," as quoted by Deadline.

With Johansson's casting, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, the studio known for horror, has shifted its focus to reviving the franchise.

The studio's last release, 2023's 'The Exorcist: Believer', underperformed at the box office and collected only USD 65.5 million in the US and USD 136.2 million globally. The makers have lately been engaged in meetings with top-tier talents, finally settling down with Johansson, who also helped relaunch the Jurassic World franchise with 'Rebirth'.

According to the report, the scheduling for the next 'Exorcist' will be planned in coordination with other upcoming projects.

Bringing an all-new story from 'The Exorcist' universe, the film will not be a direct sequel to 'Believer', states Deadline.

While Flanagan will write and direct the film, it will be produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Red Room Pictures.

The original 'Exorcist' film was based on the novel by William Peter Blatty and directed by William Friedkin. It focused on the demonic possession of a young girl and the vigorous efforts by priests to save her.

The film was a major hit, even amassing 10 Oscar nominations.

It was followed by several sequels, featuring the girl's future struggles with demons, back stories and other demonic cases.

"The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honour to have the chance to try something fresh, bold and terrifying within its universe," director Flanagan said in May 2024 when his involvement was announced.