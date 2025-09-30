Scarlett Moffatt ditches size 18 clothes, celebrates body positivity on TV

Scarlett Moffatt has left fans doing a double-take with her new look. The Sun reports the former Gogglebox star, 31, appeared on Big Brother Late and Live, revealing she has ditched her size 18 clothes for good. She wore a dark green co-ord top and mini skirt with feathered trims, paired with leopard print block heels. Her dark hair cascaded in loose curls. Scarlett radiated confidence, clearly enjoying herself on screen.

On Instagram, sshared a snap of her outfit, writing: “Always been a huge fan of Big Brother, in fact my guilty pleasure will forever be a chicken kebab and watching reality tv! So glad I got to do a major tick off my bucket list and be at a launch night at @bbuk.”

Fans flooded her post with praise, such as, “You look amazing!” “Stunning!! I need an outfit drop, please!” and “You look beautiful, gal.”

Learning to love herself Scarlett has been candid about her struggles with diet and body image. She once reached a size 8 by restricting herself to 700 calories a day and tackling six-hour bootcamp sessions in Switzerland, all after releasing a fitness DVD in 2016.

Now, she is proud of her curves. She told The Sun: “The thing with being body positive and having body confidence is just celebrating everybody’s body. As long as you are healthy, being yourself and you’re being nice to people, you do you.”

She admits she lost years to low self-esteem and urges fans to be gentler on themselves. Her tip? Treat yourself like you would treat a child. “Would you ever say horrible things to a six-year-old? Of course not. So don’t say it to yourself either,” she said.

Career growth and paving the way Since bursting onto the scene with Gogglebox in 2014 at just 23, Scarlett Moffatt has carved out a solid place for herself on TV. She is now stepping into documentaries, with her new Channel 4 show, Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates. It is set to air soon.

According to The Sun, Scarlett takes pride in representing plus-size presenters and is thrilled that kids today can see a wider variety of body types on screen.

FAQs How much weight has Scarlett Moffatt lost? She has lost three stone and moved down from a size 18.

Where did Scarlett recently appear? On Big Brother Late and Live.

How does Scarlett promote body positivity? She encourages celebrating every body type and being kind to oneself.

What extreme measures did she take in the past? 700-calorie days and six-hour bootcamp workouts.