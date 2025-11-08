Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs caught drinking alcohol in prison after sobriety claims: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly in trouble in prison! According to TMZ, the rapper-music producer has been busted drinking alcohol behind the bars. If reports are true, he was caught with homemade alcohol days after talking about his sobriety to the judge.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs caught drinking homemade alcohol in jail? It is said that Diddy was caught with homemade alcohol in Fort Dix, the prison where he is lodged to serve four years for prostitution-related charges. TMZ claimed that the drink was made out of Fanta, sugar and apples. Reportedly, the concoction was stored for fermentation for two weeks, turning it into an alcoholic substance.

Meanwhile, a prison official told the outlet that they had “no information” about the reported incident.

Previously, authorities at the low-security prison had reportedly decided to shift Diddy to a new unit. Now, the decision has been reversed, as per the outlet.

Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lie to judge about being sober? The news about Diddy's alleged alcohol incident arrives amid claims of his sobriety.

Sean Combs reportedly claimed his sobriety to the judge in October. Ahead of his sentencing, Diddy, in a letter, told the court that he had been sober for 25 years. He reportedly admitted that he had lost his way due to substances.

“The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you -- I choose to live,” he wrote.

“I can’t change the past, but I can change the future,” an excerpt from his letter mentioned while he was pleading “for mercy.”

“I know that God put me here to transform me. Since incarceration, I have gone through a spiritual reset,” he added.

“I’m on a journey that will take time and hard work. I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. God makes no mistakes.”

Later, the Manhattan federal court sentenced Diddy to four years and two months in jail.

He was also ordered to participate in substance abuse and mental health programs. He was fined $500,000 as well.

Diddy recently celebrated his 56th birthday in Fort Dix.