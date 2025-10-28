When will Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs be released? Feds may have just dropped a clue

Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may be a free man sooner than expected. According to new information from the Bureau of Prisons website and as reported by TMZ, the hip-hop icon’s projected release date is set for May 8, 2028 — though that could still change depending on several factors.

Feds Project Diddy’s Prison Release Date The news has sparked widespread attention, as Diddy’s time behind bars has been surrounded by public scrutiny and legal developments.

His sentence of 50 months in federal prison followed convictions on prostitution-related charges earlier this year. However, he was acquitted of more severe counts, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which had carried far heavier penalties.

At present, Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, but reports suggest he has requested a transfer to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey — a lower-security federal facility.

The presiding judge has reportedly approved the move, noting that the New Jersey institution is still close to New York City, allowing easier access for his legal team and family.

While the May 2028 release date provides an estimated timeline, it is not final. Good behaviour, appeals, or sentence adjustments could result in an earlier release, while disciplinary issues or legal setbacks might extend his stay.

“There’s a lot of factors that will go into Diddy’s prison release … and it’s not set in stone that he’s released on May 8, 2028 … he could walk free earlier or later,” noted one federal source familiar with the case.

Adding further intrigue, earlier reports suggested that former President Donald Trump is considering a potential pardon for Diddy, which, if granted, could dramatically shorten his sentence. However, no formal steps have been taken yet, and such a decision would depend heavily on political timing and public perception.

The 54-year-old entrepreneur, who built an empire through music, fashion, and business, has seen his public image undergo significant strain since the legal case began. Still, fans and supporters continue to follow updates closely, hoping for clarity on his situation.