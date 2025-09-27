Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco begin wedding celebrations with intimate rehearsal dinner: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially kicked off their wedding weekend. The couple hosted a cosy rehearsal dinner on Friday, September 26, surrounded by close friends and family.

According to People, the celebration took place at a private upscale estate and carried what a source described as “the best vibe.” The insider added that the dinner stretched late into the night, with guests enjoying every moment.

Among the starry guest list expected at the wedding are Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift, her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd, as well as Paris Hilton.

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, first confirmed their relationship in December 2023, six months after they began dating. A year later, on December 11, 2024, Gomez announced her engagement on Instagram, sharing photos of Blanco’s picnic-style proposal, complete with Taco Bell—her favourite fast food—and a glimpse of her marquise diamond ring.

Their pre-wedding festivities have been making headlines all summer. Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas on August 23, where she was seen dancing and relaxing with friends aboard a luxury yacht. Days later, she offered fans a closer look at the getaway, posting photos of her bridal looks—including a veil embroidered with “bride to be”—and posing with a balloon banner that read “Mrs Levin,” referencing Blanco’s birth name, Benjamin Joseph Levin.