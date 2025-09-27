Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s wedding: From location to star-studded guest list, here's what we know so far

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s wedding: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will soon walk down the aisle, sealing their love story forever and after in a private ceremony on Saturday, 27 September. The couple got engaged in December 2024 when Gomez dropped their engagement photos on Instagram and wrote, "forever begins now."

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s wedding location Their high-security wedding will take place at an estate in Santa Barbara, as per reports.

Talking about location, their star guests, including family and friends, are likely to start arriving in LA soon for the weekend wedding. According to Hola, the guests will be staying at the fully booked luxury El Encanto hotel, priced at $3,500 per night.

If reports are true, these guests will only find out about the wedding location after they are picked up and dropped off at the venue, owing to the privacy concerns of the couple.

An insider was quoted as saying in a report by The Sun: “All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.”

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s bachelor parties What's a wedding without a bachelorette? Hola reported that Gomez had her share of fun in her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas with close friends, ahead of the much-awaited wedding. She was believed to be joined by friends Racquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez and cousin Priscilla Marie.

According to the report, the ladies enjoyed many activities, including a yacht outing where the bride-to-be was spotted in a white bikini.

On the other hand, Benny Blanco's bachelor party was held in Las Vegas, where he stayed at a luxury villa at $25,000 per night.

Celebs to attend Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's wedding Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding guest list is expected to include names like Paris Hilton. Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, are most likely invited as well.

It is not known if Taylor Swift will be attending her close friend's wedding with Travis Kelce ahead of their own. However, she is on the guest list, as per the Daily Mail.

Previously, Page Six reported that actor Meryl Streep, who is also Gomez's Only Murders in the Building's co-star, was invited to the wedding. However, it is believed that she won't be able to attend the event for reasons unknown.

Gomez's once close friend, Nicola Peltz, and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, are also rumoured to attend the wedding.

Pre-wedding gift for Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Before the wedding, Gomez and Blanco were surprised with a unique present from PETA, a vegan take on the groom-to-be’s go-to indulgence, chips and caviar. “It’s an animal-friendly twist on Benny’s favorite combo,” said Lisa Lange, PETA’s senior VP of communications, as quoted by Hola.