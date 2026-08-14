Selena Gomez and her mom sued over alleged fraud in connection with mental-health startup Wondermind: Details

Singer, actor and beauty mogul Selena Gomez is in legal trouble! According to a report by Reuters, Gomez is facing a lawsuit filed by investors alleging fraud and neglect over her duties to build and promote a mental health start-up. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Delaware on Thursday.

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Selena Gomez sued- here's why According to the claims, the plaintiff invested nearly $1.2 million in Wondermind Global, the mental health company which was launched in 2021. It was aimed to help users with their “mental health”, added the lawsuit

In the complaint, investors claimed that Selena Gomez, one of the biggest celebrities and mental health advocates with 500 million+ followers, was brought on board. Her role reportedly involved building the company as the head of marketing. The plaintiff argued that the Only Murders in the Building actor and others in the leadership roles of the company did not deliver on the expectations, including creating a mobile application.

"Gomez purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it," the lawsuit read.

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"There was no legitimate enterprise in the works, much less a lucrative one," the plaintiffs added, saying that the company failed to meet “even its most basic obligations, such as timely paying its employees and vendors.”

The lawsuit also claimed the plaintiffs were unaware of the company's financial troubles until they noticed a news report about the same in September 2025. Reportedly, the article described the start up in a “state of utter disarray.”

Currently, they are seeking to recover their investments, along with legal fees.

Selena Gomez has not yet responded to the allegations.

Also Read | Taylor Swift joked best friend Selena Gomez beat her to the altar' during singers wedding speech

Allegations against Selena Gomez's mother According to a TMZ report, not only Selena Gomez but also her mother Mandy Teefey has been sued in the matter.

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Two companies, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC, claim, as quoted by the entertainment portal, "for three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse.”

The investors reportedly claim the article also detailed Mandy’s alleged substance abuse disorder and alleged gross mismanagement of the company. It further accuses Selena of an “abject dereliction of her duties” and of actively distancing herself from the company amid personal struggles with her mother.

Going by the same report, Mandy dismissed claims of substance abuse and the poor state of the mental health company. She reportedly said, "It's unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies."

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In the lawsuit, the investors claimed that they confronted Mandy about the claims in the article in question. However, they said that Gomez's mother tried blaming Daniella Pierson, who was their former business partner in the company.

Talking about Wondermind, Mandy had told Harpers Bazaar in 2022, “We want to keep the conversation just like real talk and relatable to everyone.”

"We are three founders living with mental illness, we don't have the answers. So I feel like we're going to be together in the process, not talking down, we will be talking together."

"Our goal is to create an honest, safe, comfortable place that everyone can turn to," Gomez had added.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.