Selena Gomez shares retro wedding photos after marrying Benny Blanco, fans can’t ‘calm down’

Selena Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, California, attended by close friends like Taylor Swift. The couple shared wedding photos, revealing tender moments. They began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2024.

Kanishka Singharia
Published28 Sep 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Selena Gomez fans can’t “calm down” as the singer has married music producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday. The wedding was attended by close friends, including Taylor Swift. Soon after, the 33-year-old shared photographs from the celebration, giving fans a glimpse of her big day.

What do the wedding photos reveal?

The newly released pictures, styled with a retro effect, show Gomez in a classic white bridal gown carrying a bouquet, while Blanco wears a sharp tuxedo. The pair are seen exchanging tender moments as they begin their married life.

Gomez captioned the post “9.27.25” with two white heart emojis, signifying the date of the wedding.

When did their relationship start?

The couple first worked together in 2015 on Gomez’s Revival album, later reuniting in 2019 for the track I Can’t Get Enough.

In June 2023, Gomez revealed that she and Blanco had been dating, though the relationship was initially kept private. She went public in December 2023, writing on Instagram that Benny was “better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

How did things progress?

After confirming their romance, the pair were often spotted together on nights out and at private gatherings. In December 2024, they announced their engagement.

In March 2025, they revealed a joint album, I Said I Love You First. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner on Friday, 26 September, attended by family and close friends.

What are the fans saying?

An individual, sharing multiple love emojis, wrote, “She finally got her happy ending.” Another commented, “Selena really skipped the whole rom-com buildup and went straight to the season finale!!”

A third posted, “Congratulations to the lovely couple. I’m really happy for Selena. After all she's been through, she deserves all the happiness in the world. I love her so much.”

