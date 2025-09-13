‘She’s controlling’: Andrew Santino jokes he won’t be on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wedding guest list

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not picked a wedding date yet, but the chatter around who will be in the room is already running hot. According to She Knows, over the past year, names like Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have all been floated. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is reportedly pushing for a lavish celebration, while the pop star favors a quieter affair at her Rhode Island estate.

That tension means space at the table could be tighter than most expect.

On September 12, comedian Andrew Santino weighed in with a blunt take during his appearance on Pardon My Take. Santino, who golfed with Kelce earlier this spring, said the NFL star casually mentioned he planned to propose. That proposal went public on August 26. Santino FaceTimed Kelce after the news broke to send congratulations, but when the topic turned to the wedding, he made it clear he is not expecting his name on the list.

Santino says invite unlikely “He’s got a lot of dogs from Ohio that he’s loyal to. We met later in life … I’m an adult friend. I don’t think I got that invite. You know she’s controlling that guest list,” Santino said, via Us Weekly. He even laughed that his dad might stand a better chance of landing a spot.

It was a joke, but the honesty hit a nerve. Kelce has always been open about his loyalty to his hometown crew, and Swift echoed that sentiment when she joined him on his New Heights podcast debut. She called his tight circle from Ohio a “huge green flag,” a sign they shared the same values when it came to long-standing friendships.

Keeping it close Swift is the same way. She is stuck close to the people who have been with her since the start. Abigail Anderson, her best friend from high school, is still in the picture. So are familiar faces like Selena Gomez and Ashley Avignone. That kind of loyalty has been as much a part of her story as the songs she writes, She Knows reports.

So, while Santino’s comments sounded self-deprecating, they also cut to the heart of the matter. This wedding is not shaping up to be a Hollywood free-for-all. Swift and Kelce are expected to keep the spotlight on people who have stuck with them from the beginning. For fringe friends, even famous ones, the view might just come from the sidelines.

FAQs When will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get married? As of now, the couple have not announced a wedding date.

Who did Andrew Santino say would likely make the wedding list? He pointed to Kelce’s loyal friends from Ohio.

What did Santino joke about his own invite chances? He said his dad might have a better shot at getting invited.

Where does Taylor Swift want to host the wedding? Reports suggest she prefers her Rhode Island estate.