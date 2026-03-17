‘Shirtless’ Marty York throws punches at man outside LA — Here's what we know

Hollywood actor Marty York, best known for his role as Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan in the 1993 classic The Sandlot, threw a few punches, got hit by a couple of them on the face, and ripped his shirt in a physical altercation outside a nightclub in Los Angeles.

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Marty's street fight on Saturday was caught on video.

According to footage obtained by TMZ, Marty can be seen fighting off a large, muscular man outside the Warwick nightclub on Sunset Boulevard. The tabloid said that the confrontation began as a verbal argument on the sidewalk and eventually turned physical, with Marty and another man exchanging punches, spilling into a nearby parking garage.

The video showed Marty shirtless during much of the physical exchange as things intensified. TMZ said that he took his off as they boxed between parked cars.

Both men looked pretty wobbly, TMZ noted. The video also showed Marty's opponent falling to the ground after throwing a flurry of punches.

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Why was Marty York fighting? Marty York told TMZ that the man attacked him out of nowhere — the actor was only defending himself.

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"Some unknown individual charged at me, and I had to defend myself," he said.

Were any arrests made? No, despite the intensity of the fight, which involved several exchanged punches, the police were not called to the scene. According to a TMZ report, Marty or the other individual has not filed any case, and no arrests have been made.

Marty York's turbulent past In 1997, Marty York survived a near-fatal head-on car collision at the age of 17 that shattered his legs and forced him out of acting for years. He later became a personal trainer and fitness expert, which earned him recognition in the fitness industry.

His personal life has been marred with tragedies — his sister, Nadia, died from a fentanyl overdose in 2017. His mother, Deanna Esmaeel, was murdered in her home in 2023.

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According to TMZ, Deanna became a sheriff at the age of 64 in memory of her daughter. A respected sheriff’s deputy in Northern California, she was murdered by her boyfriend. Marty reportedly helped police track him down.

“I’m hanging in there as much as I can,” Marty York had said during a 2024 interview. “If it weren’t for my mom, I wouldn’t be in the position that I am in.”

Marty York: Career comeback Before this incident, Marty witnessed a resurgence in his Hollywood career. He reportedly recently landed a recurring role on an ABC television series whose specific title remains under wraps.

He has also been working on a documentary about his life as a child star navigating trauma.

Over the years, Marty rebranded himself as a fitness advocate and frequently appears on podcasts like Movies & Models to discuss the legacy of The Sandlot and his journey toward sobriety and physical health.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.