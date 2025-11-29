Simon Cowell reflects on last talk with Liam Payne before his death: 'Could I have done anything more?'

Music mogul Simon Cowell has opened up publicly about the final time he saw former One Direction singer Liam Payne — and addressed growing criticism that he shares some responsibility for Payne’s death.

In a candid appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Cowell described what he remembers of that visit, and how deeply Payne’s untimely passing in October 2024 still affects him.

Payne died aged 31 on October 16, 2024 after falling from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires. Authorities ruled the cause of death as multiple injuries from the fall, with toxicology reports revealing alcohol and narcotics in his system — facts that triggered a criminal investigation.

Simon Cowell remembers his last conversation with Liam “I saw him a year before this happened. He came over to my house, and we spoke,” Cowell said during the podcast. “He looked amazing, by the way. This is the best I've ever seen him, and we talked about his son, being a dad, and what that means.”

He recalled offering Payne advice in what he hoped would be a turning point, “Music is not everything. Don’t let it run your life anymore. Find something else that you are passionate about.”

Moments such as these, Cowell later admitted, now haunt him. “You ask yourself that question: ‘Could I have done anything more? What would’ve happened to Liam if he hadn’t been in the band?’” he added.

Cowell said that after Payne’s death, he spoke to the singer’s parents, who told him their son “was so proud of what he had achieved.” The music executive admitted wishing he could “turn back the clock,” emphasising that when Payne left his house, he “felt really good about him.”

Addressing public criticism head-on In recent weeks, there has been growing online scrutiny aimed at Cowell and the former management around Payne, with some accusing them of failing to protect the singer from the immense pressures of fame. But Cowell did not shy away from responding — bluntly rejecting the notion that he or his team could be blamed for Payne’s death.

“The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody’s life, 10 years after you’ve signed someone? You can’t do that,” Cowell said on the podcast. “I don’t read any of this stuff because if I did, you would just torture yourself.”

He acknowledged the pain he still feels: “When I heard the news, it really hit me.” But he argued that the tragedy cannot fairly be pinned on himself or any one individual.

Cowell’s memories painted a picture of Liam Payne not just as a pop star, but as a father, a friend, and someone striving for balance. “When I spoke to him that day … I thought, ‘Wow, you seem in a really good place,’” he said.

Yet the tragic end — a fall in a hotel where evidence suggests Payne may have been highly intoxicated and under the influence of drugs — continues to raise painful questions. Prosecutors in Argentina have charged several individuals in connection with the circumstances of his death, including allegations of negligent homicide and drug supply.