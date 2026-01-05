SNL star Marcello Hernández talks about his future on the show after Bowen Yang’s exit, calls it 'a crazy job'

Marcello Hernández, the Saturday Night Live cast member best known for characters such as Domingo, has offered clear reassurance about his future with the long-running sketch show amid significant cast changes and high-profile exits.

Marcello Hernandez on SNL and the future of his career Speaking exclusively to Live From E!: Critics Choice Awards’ Justin Sylvester on the red carpet at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, Hernández made it plain that he is not planning to depart the programme soon despite recent upheaval.

Asked whether he planned to step away from his SNL roles after the mid-season exit of fellow cast member Bowen Yang, Hernández responded emphatically, “I’m there, I’m there, I’m there.” That simple declaration was delivered with a smile and relief from fans, who have watched the show evolve following Bowen’s surprising departure last month.

Hernández, 28, who joined SNL in 2022, emphasised that his enthusiasm for the job remains strong. “I’m having fun, bro. It’s a crazy job and you get to meet so many crazy people—and I love it,” he told Sylvester. His remarks suggest that he is fully committed to continuing with the programme, even as cast dynamics shift.

Hernández spoke fondly of Yang’s contribution, likening his former colleague’s impact to that of a high-performing athlete. “I look at it like sports,” he said. “That’s a guy who put up numbers. Consistent, always putting up big sketches and he had a distinct voice, and everybody loves him.” He added, “It’s for a reason … I saw him behind the scenes grinding every week. It’s a guy to learn from, for sure.”

When Bowen Yang left SNL For many viewers and industry observers, Yang’s exit was one of the most unexpected developments of the current SNL season. The comedian had been a prominent voice on the show, contributing consistently to its sketches and earning acclaim for his distinct comedic style before leaving mid-season.

Bowen wrote a long note on Instagram expressing his gratitude and love for the cast members and the team of SNL.

The Wicked actor wrote, “i loved working at SNL, and most of all i loved the people. i was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile (sic).”

Read the full note here:

While Yang himself later reflected on his time at SNL as a learning experience and a transitional stage in his career, the change nonetheless marked a moment of adjustment for the cast and audience alike.

Marcello talks about his upcoming Netflix special - American Boy Beyond SNL, Hernández has a significant week ahead. His Netflix stand-up special, American Boy, is set to premiere on 7 January, offering audiences another dimension of his comedy outside the SNL stage. The special, recorded in front of a hometown audience in Miami, reflects his journey and personal experiences within the comedy world.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, Hernández was also set to present an award. He expressed excitement at the gathering of talent and the opportunity to connect with colleagues and fans. “I saw Rhea [Seehorn] from Pluribus, freaked out, I have my whole family on that right now,” he said. “Everybody, dude. It’s funny, you watch all these shows, my mom is a serial series watcher. So I’m trying to get a couple of selfies for her—I’m getting it done.”

While he is not nominated for an individual award this year, Saturday Night Live itself is up for Best Variety Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and former cast member Ego Nwodim has earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series following her departure after seven seasons.