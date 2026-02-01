Snoop Dogg’s 10-month old granddaughter dies after prolonged NICU stay - What was her cause of death?

Snoop Dogg’s 10-month-old granddaughter, Codi Dreaux, passed away. Dreaux was 10 months old. The rapper's 26-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus, announced the news of her baby girl's death on social media.

Snoop Dogg’s granddaughter dies She took to her Instagram Stories and posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling while holding her child. In the caption of the photo, she wrote, "Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” followed by an emoji of an angel wing.

Cori’s fiancé, Wayne Deuce, shared a series of photos on his Instagram account.

“I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you,” he wrote with a photo of himself with their daughter.

“My baby,” he added.

Cori Broadus's daughter's cause of death While the official cause of death is not out, Cori Broadus' daughter was born premature.

In February 2025, Cori shared the news of her daughter's arrival, who was born three months early. “The princess arrived at 6 months. I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!,” she wrote to announce her daughter's birth.

“Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s perfect as ever! Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me,” she added.

She had also posted the first glimpse of her child. It was a black-and-white picture of the newborn’s foot.

On the same day, Cori had delivered the baby via C-section after she began developing HELLP syndrome, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets.

The newborn stayed in the NICU for 10 months, after which Cori brought her daughter home in early January.

"She’s home. (white heart emoji)," she updated on January 6 via an Instagram post. The post featured a picture of the mother and child snuggling together on a bed. “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

Cori Broadus's pregnancy Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus first announced her pregnancy in December 2024. She shared that she was expecting a daughter.

"I found out Oct. 28," she told E! News.

"I'm a high-risk pregnancy, and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby, but God has his hands on me,” she had shared.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is yet to post on the loss of his granddaughter.