'So embarrassing': Zendaya recalls freezing up on Christopher Nolan's film set in Iceland

Zendaya has recalled an awkward experience while filming Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey, admitting that a combination of nerves and freezing weather left her temporarily unable to deliver her lines while shooting scenes in Iceland.

Zendaya on facing issues during The Odyssey filming Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor reflected on the pressure of working with the Oscar-winning director and alongside a star-studded cast on the highly anticipated adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

Zendaya told the podcast, "Here’s the thing. I had my lines and I wanted to have them so down. I psyched myself out a little bit. It was particularly cold. It was in Iceland. My mouth was just frozen. There is nothing coming out. My mouth would not move. Literally. It came out like, ‘Blah blah blah.’ So embarrassing."

The actress, who portrays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war, said the experience was made more daunting by the opportunity to work with filmmakers and performers she deeply admired.

"But I will say, I think just showing up in any situation like this… It was such a pleasure and a gift to be able to share scenes with people you admire. Part of you has to compartmentalize to a degree. Lock in, we’re working. But I was so moved and excited to be there and wanted to do my best work," Zendaya added.

Despite Zendaya's concerns over her performance, Christopher Nolan has publicly praised the actor's work on the film. In a separate interview with Fandango, the director dismissed suggestions that she had struggled during production and instead described her performance in unequivocal terms.

The Oscar-winning director said, "She was always perfect. Always perfect. I felt guilty when I first heard they were complaining about it, but then I realised that’s kind of on them and not me."

Nolan's praise echoes comments he made in a separate interview with Elle, where he explained why he selected Zendaya to play Athena in the adaptation. The filmmaker described the role as particularly challenging due to the character's mythological significance and the expectations surrounding the project.

"I mean, she’s literally playing a goddess; it’s a tall order. She’s a true movie star, but also an incredible actor," Nolan said, adding that he cast Zendaya because of her "iconic" grace.

About the epic and the upcoming film The Odyssey, based on Homer's epic poem, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026 and features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Charlize Theron as Calypso. The film marks Nolan's first project since the commercial and critical success of Oppenheimer.

Zendaya's role as Athena required the actress to balance filming commitments with work on other major productions, including Euphoria season three and Dune: Part Three.

She previously revealed that she was memorising lines for multiple projects simultaneously while preparing for her scenes in The Odyssey.

The actress will also be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day next. The project will reunite her with her partner Tom Holland once again.

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Although Zendaya may have feared that Iceland's harsh weather had undermined her performance, Nolan's comments suggest that the director saw little evidence of the difficulties she experienced.