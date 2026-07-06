'So embarrassing': Zendaya recalls freezing up on Christopher Nolan's film set in Iceland

Zendaya has recalled an awkward experience while filming Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey, admitting that a combination of nerves and freezing weather left her temporarily unable to deliver her lines while shooting scenes in Iceland.

Zendaya on facing issues during The Odyssey filming Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor reflected on the pressure of working with the Oscar-winning director and alongside a star-studded cast on the highly anticipated adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

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Zendaya told the podcast, "Here’s the thing. I had my lines and I wanted to have them so down. I psyched myself out a little bit. It was particularly cold. It was in Iceland. My mouth was just frozen. There is nothing coming out. My mouth would not move. Literally. It came out like, ‘Blah blah blah.’ So embarrassing."

The actress, who portrays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war, said the experience was made more daunting by the opportunity to work with filmmakers and performers she deeply admired.

"But I will say, I think just showing up in any situation like this… It was such a pleasure and a gift to be able to share scenes with people you admire. Part of you has to compartmentalize to a degree. Lock in, we’re working. But I was so moved and excited to be there and wanted to do my best work," Zendaya added.

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Despite Zendaya's concerns over her performance, Christopher Nolan has publicly praised the actor's work on the film. In a separate interview with Fandango, the director dismissed suggestions that she had struggled during production and instead described her performance in unequivocal terms.

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The Oscar-winning director said, "She was always perfect. Always perfect. I felt guilty when I first heard they were complaining about it, but then I realised that’s kind of on them and not me."

Nolan's praise echoes comments he made in a separate interview with Elle, where he explained why he selected Zendaya to play Athena in the adaptation. The filmmaker described the role as particularly challenging due to the character's mythological significance and the expectations surrounding the project.

"I mean, she’s literally playing a goddess; it’s a tall order. She’s a true movie star, but also an incredible actor," Nolan said, adding that he cast Zendaya because of her "iconic" grace.

About the epic and the upcoming film The Odyssey, based on Homer's epic poem, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026 and features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Charlize Theron as Calypso. The film marks Nolan's first project since the commercial and critical success of Oppenheimer.

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Zendaya's role as Athena required the actress to balance filming commitments with work on other major productions, including Euphoria season three and Dune: Part Three.

She previously revealed that she was memorising lines for multiple projects simultaneously while preparing for her scenes in The Odyssey.

The actress will also be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day next. The project will reunite her with her partner Tom Holland once again.

Also Read | Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya

Although Zendaya may have feared that Iceland's harsh weather had undermined her performance, Nolan's comments suggest that the director saw little evidence of the difficulties she experienced.

The Odyssey is scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on 17 July 2026.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.