Solo Leveling sweeps awards, but fans hail Takopi’s Original Sin as best anime of 2025

The first half of 2025 was a blockbuster season for anime, led by the global success of Solo Leveling. Game Rant reported that the second season of the series delivered stunning visuals, action-packed arcs, and the highly anticipated Jeju Island storyline.

Advertisement

The anime swept the Crunchyroll Awards, taking home titles including Anime of the Year and Best Main Character for Sung Jinwoo. With a 12-episode run and record-breaking viewership numbers, many fans assumed Solo Levelling had already locked in its place as 2025’s best anime.

Takopi’s Original Sin breaks records However, in June, another contender arrived to quietly claim the crown. Takopi’s Original Sin, based on the emotionally charged manga, released its six-episode season and stunned viewers worldwide. Each episode was rated 9.0 or higher on IMDb, a feat no other anime in 2025 has achieved, according to Comic Book.

The series’ final episode cemented its legacy, making it the first anime in history to maintain 9+ ratings across an entire season. While shorter in length than Solo Levelling, fans and critics alike have praised its uncompromising quality, raw storytelling and emotional depth.

Advertisement

Why fans crowned Takopi’s Original Sin The story follows Takopi, an alien from Happy Planet, who befriends a young girl named Shizuka Kuze. Shizuka’s life is filled with bullying and domestic turmoil, which Takopi cannot fully comprehend. The narrative explores trauma, sadness, and the human condition in a way few anime dare to attempt.

While Solo Leveling thrived on hype and action, Takopi’s Original Sin resonated with audiences on a deeper emotional level. Many argue that its brevity made it more impactful, with no filler or weak episodes.

A clash of popularity vs quality The anime community is arguing whether the best anime of the year should be determined by popularity or critical acclaim. In terms of views and general discussion, Solo Levelling had no competition, especially outside of Japan. Meanwhile, Takopi's Original Sin tugged on fans’ heartstrings while dominating with every indicator of viewership and ratings.

Advertisement

For some Solo Leveling will remain anime of the year, but for many this year was an absolute win for Takopi's Original Sin.

FAQs Which anime won Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Awards? Solo Leveling Season 2 won Anime of the Year earlier in 2025.

What record did Takopi’s Original Sin break? It became the first anime with every episode rated 9.0 or higher on IMDb.