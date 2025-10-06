‘Something I always want to return to...’: Elizabeth Olsen feels there's ‘still so much more’ for Wanda in Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that there's still so much more for the character in the superhero movies.

In an interview as part of the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival’s “A Conversation With...” series, Elizabeth said that she got to do so much with the character that she never thought she would.

However, she said, “There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I'd love to do that I think fans also want to.”

The 36-year-old actress also expressed that she remains open to doing more superhero movies. “It is something that I love, and it's something I always want to return to,” she said.

Elizabeth also noted that superhero movies, such as those in the Marvel Universe, are for fans, not critics. “I mean, these movies aren't for critics, these movies are for fans.”

‘Very scared’: Elizabeth Olsen on playing Wanda In the interview, Elizabeth Olsen recalled that she “felt very lucky and very scared” to join the MCU franchise as Wanda Maximoff over a decade ago.

She earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in the 2021 limited series WandaVision. “It's really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it,” she said.

‘Culturally exhausted’ Elizabeth also addressed the superhero-movie fatigue and said that the audience might be getting “culturally a little bit exhausted” by them.

“Some people have ongoing television series that they get to return to. Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial,” she said.

However, she noted that there's nothing else really like it, “I don't know that I'll have [that] again unless it's for an ongoing show.” “I do like that kind of consistency. It feels good. I mean, job security feels nice — I think we can all agree on that,” she added.

On the work front Elizabeth Olsen's latest rom-com movie, Eternity, co-starring Miles Teller and Callum Turner, opened the Hamptons International Film Festival on Friday, October 3.

The synopsis of the movie teases: “In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan (Olsen) is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive.”