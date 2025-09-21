Sonny Curtis, writer of ‘I Fought the Law’ and ‘Walk Right Back', dies at 88

Sonny Curtis, the acclaimed songwriter behind classics such as ‘I Fought the Law’, ‘Walk Right Back’ and ‘Love Is All Around’ — the theme for ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ — has died at the age of 88.

His daughter confirmed the news in a social media post, saying he passed away on Friday after a sudden illness.

Who was Sonny Curtis, singer-songwriter dies at 88 Born in Texas in 1937, Curtis grew up in a musical family and first met Buddy Holly at the age of 15. The two formed a group together and went on to open for music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins. Curtis also played guitar on several of Holly’s recordings before briefly leaving to tour with Slim Whitman.

He rejoined Holly and the Crickets in 1958, only months before Holly’s tragic death in a plane crash in February 1959 — remembered as “the day the music died.”

Following the loss, Curtis stepped in as frontman of the Crickets. The band released ‘I Fought the Law’ and ‘More Than I Can Say’ on their first post-Holly album. While not immediate hits, both songs later rose to fame through other artists.

Curtis’s influence stretched beyond rock and roll. Drafted into the Army in 1959, he wrote ‘Walk Right Back’ during basic training. The song went on to become a hit for the Everly Brothers and was later covered by Anne Murray.

