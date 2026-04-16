‘Spaceballs: The New One’ trailer: Mel Brooks’ cult sci-fi spoof set for 2027 release

Fans of Spaceballs, the iconic sci-fi parody directed by Mel Brooks, have reason to celebrate as a sequel has now been formally announced.

Titled “Spaceballs: The New One”, the upcoming film marks a return to the franchise decades after the original release in 1987. The project had been in discussion for some time, but recent updates and footage previews at CinemaCon 2026 have confirmed that development is well underway.

The sequel has generated considerable buzz, especially among long-time fans of the original, which famously spoofed popular science fiction films, including the Star Wars franchise.

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Early Teaser Reveals Title, Full Trailer Awaited

A teaser for the film has already been released, confirming the title Spaceballs: The New One. Notably, it moves away from the tongue-in-cheek working title “The Search for More Money”—a reference that itself originated as a joke in the first film.

While the complete trailer has not yet been made public, attendees at CinemaCon 2026 were given a preview of footage from the upcoming sequel. Reports from the event indicate that more details, including a full trailer, are expected to be released in the near future.

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Familiar Faces Return To The Franchise

Earlier updates about the project had already hinted at the return of key cast members. Actor Rick Moranis is set to reprise his role as the villainous Dark Helmet, marking a notable return to the big screen. Meanwhile, Bill Pullman is expected to return as Lone Starr.

In 2024, Josh Gad had publicly spoken about his involvement in developing a sequel, further fuelling speculation. The project was later confirmed by Mel Brooks himself in 2025, solidifying its place as one of the most anticipated comedy sequels in recent years.

Release Date Locked For 2027

The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 23, 2027, giving fans a clear timeline for its arrival.

The announcement comes at a time when several legacy franchises are being revisited, with studios banking on nostalgia-driven storytelling. However, Spaceballs holds a distinct place in pop culture due to its satirical take on blockbuster sci-fi tropes.

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Renewed Interest In Classic Parodies

The upcoming sequel has reignited interest in parody films, a genre that has seen fewer mainstream releases in recent years. The original Spaceballs remains a cult favourite for its humour, memorable characters, and sharp commentary on popular cinema.

With Spaceballs: The New One, audiences can expect a continuation of that legacy, though specific plot details remain under wraps for now.

As anticipation builds, the upcoming trailer release is likely to offer a clearer look at how the franchise is being reimagined for a modern audience.