‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ halts filming after Tom Holland's concussion

The film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and newcomers Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Tramell Tillman. Production paused after Tom Holland suffered a concussion on the sets.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published23 Sep 2025, 07:50 PM IST
Tom Holland suffered a concussion on the sets of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.
Production on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has been temporarily halted after lead actor Tom Holland sustained a concussion while filming.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming postponed

The Marvel and Sony Pictures project, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has been in production since early August. A source close to the film confirmed that shooting will resume on September 29, with no changes expected to the scheduled release date of July 31, 2026.

The incident took place at Pinewood Studios in London, though no other cast or crew members were injured. Holland is said to be recovering “out of an abundance of caution.”

Last month, Sony released footage marking the start of production in Glasgow, showing Holland in full Spider-Man costume performing an elaborate stunt that involved landing on a moving tank.

Reflecting on the return to the role, Holland remarked: “It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow… We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”

About ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

The film will feature franchise regulars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, alongside new cast members Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman. Mark Ruffalo joins the ensemble as Bruce Banner, with Jon Bernthal appearing as Frank Castle and Michael Mando reprising his role as Mac Gargan from ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

 
 
