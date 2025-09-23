‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ halts filming after Tom Holland's concussion

Production on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has been temporarily halted after lead actor Tom Holland sustained a concussion while filming.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming postponed The Marvel and Sony Pictures project, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has been in production since early August. A source close to the film confirmed that shooting will resume on September 29, with no changes expected to the scheduled release date of July 31, 2026.

The incident took place at Pinewood Studios in London, though no other cast or crew members were injured. Holland is said to be recovering “out of an abundance of caution.”

Last month, Sony released footage marking the start of production in Glasgow, showing Holland in full Spider-Man costume performing an elaborate stunt that involved landing on a moving tank.

Reflecting on the return to the role, Holland remarked: “It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow… We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just going to do my best, hopefully get it right, no pressure.”