Spider-Man No Way Home actor Mary Rivera dies in Hawaii: Check cause of death

Veteran actor Mary Rivera, who was known for Spider-Man: No Way Home, is no more. She was 80. In the Tom Holland-Andrew Garfield film, Rivera essayed the role of Ned Leeds' Filipino grandmother. In one of the memorable scenes, she was seen asking Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man to clean cobwebs from a corner of the ceiling in Tagalog, which her grandson Ned translated.
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According to a report by TMZ, Mary Rivera passed away on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was later cremated.
Mary Rivera suffered a stroke, a family member revealed to the entertainment portal. Her condition was described as extremely serious by the doctors. Reportedly, she was in a coma.
However, the relatives revealed that doctors told them that even if Rivera emerged from her coma, her prognosis wouldn't be positive. Considering all developments, it is said that the family decided to remove her from life support.
She is survived by her husband, Alejandro and her children Carmela Jones, Paul Rivera, Edwin Rivera and Angela Kelly, 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
As per her obituary, Mary Rivera was born on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines. It read: "Mary Egida Rivera, 82 of Mililani passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026, in Honolulu. She was born on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines to the late Vicente and Felicia Egida. Mary was a retired Missionary for the church. She was also cast in the last Spiderman movie, " Spiderman, No Way Home" as the Filipino grandmother, she was very proud of this accolade. Mary is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera; children, Carmela Jones (Jay), Paul Rivera (Leilani), Edwin Rivera, Angela Kelly (Jaime); 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10am-2pm at Trinity Central Oahu Church at the Mililani Tech Park."
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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