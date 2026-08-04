Spider-Man No Way Home actor Mary Rivera dies in Hawaii: Check cause of death

Veteran actor Mary Rivera, who was known for Spider-Man: No Way Home, is no more. She was 80. In the Tom Holland-Andrew Garfield film, Rivera essayed the role of Ned Leeds' Filipino grandmother. In one of the memorable scenes, she was seen asking Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man to clean cobwebs from a corner of the ceiling in Tagalog, which her grandson Ned translated.
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According to a report by TMZ, Mary Rivera passed away on April 15 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was later cremated.
Mary Rivera suffered a stroke, a family member revealed to the entertainment portal. Her condition was described as extremely serious by the doctors. Reportedly, she was in a coma.
However, the relatives revealed that doctors told them that even if Rivera emerged from her coma, her prognosis wouldn't be positive. Considering all developments, it is said that the family decided to remove her from life support.
She is survived by her husband, Alejandro and her children Carmela Jones, Paul Rivera, Edwin Rivera and Angela Kelly, 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
As per her obituary, Mary Rivera was born on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines. It read: "Mary Egida Rivera, 82 of Mililani passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026, in Honolulu. She was born on June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines to the late Vicente and Felicia Egida. Mary was a retired Missionary for the church. She was also cast in the last Spiderman movie, " Spiderman, No Way Home" as the Filipino grandmother, she was very proud of this accolade. Mary is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera; children, Carmela Jones (Jay), Paul Rivera (Leilani), Edwin Rivera, Angela Kelly (Jaime); 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10am-2pm at Trinity Central Oahu Church at the Mililani Tech Park."