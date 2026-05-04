Spike Lee defends Michael movie over omission of child abuse allegations: ‘People showed their love’

Filmmaker Spike Lee has defended the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael after criticism over the film’s decision not to include child abuse allegations made against the late pop star, arguing that such complaints fail to account for the story’s timeline.

Spike Lee defends Michael film against allegations criticism Speaking to CNN while promoting his latest project, Lee addressed growing debate surrounding the Antoine Fuqua-directed film, which has faced scrutiny from some critics and commentators over its apparent exclusion of the allegations that surfaced later in Jackson’s life.

“First of all, if you’re a movie critic, and you’re complaining about the stuff, all this other stuff—but the movie ends at ’88. The stuff you’re talking about, accusations, happen [later],” Lee said. “So you’re critiquing the film on something that you want in, but it doesn’t work in the timeline of the film. But people showed up. Worldwide, people showed their love.”

The comments come as anticipation continues to build around Michael, the authorised biographical drama tracing Jackson’s rise from child star to global music phenomenon. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced with the involvement of the Jackson estate, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, the singer’s nephew, in the lead role.

The project has attracted major attention since its announcement, both for its scale and for questions over how it would approach the more controversial chapters of Jackson’s life. The singer faced allegations of child sexual abuse for decades, though he denied all accusations and was acquitted of criminal charges in a high-profile 2005 trial.

Lee, who had a longstanding professional relationship with Jackson, also reflected emotionally on the late singer during the interview.

“I miss Mike. I miss Prince. I mean, these are my brothers. I worked with both of them. Both beautiful, beautiful people.”

Lee directed Jackson in the 1996 short film They Don’t Care About Us and later worked with him on several projects, making him one of the filmmakers closest to the pop icon during his lifetime.

Fuqua had earlier addressed the controversy in an interview with Deadline, explaining that the creative team intentionally focused the first film on Jackson’s formative years and early superstardom, while leaving room to tackle more difficult subjects in a possible sequel.

They “planted the seeds” to explore the allegations in a second instalment, Fuqua said.

“The movie is called Michael so you have to focus on Michael,” he explained.