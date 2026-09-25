Spoiler alert! Avengers Endgame: Encore re-release: How does it connect to Avengers: Doomsday? Anthony Russo reveals

Marvel has re-released Avengers: Endgame in theatres, featuring some new scenes that directly link the film to Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. Retitled as Avengers: Endgame Encore, the film is a slightly longer version of the 2019 blockbuster featuring Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner among others.

Additional scenes in Avengers: Endgame Encore Viewers can watch the additional sneak peek in IMAX or on screens certified as "Infinity Vision". Anyone watching in standard screenings will be able to see a shorter version of bonus footage (about 1 minute and 58 seconds). However, only watching the film in premium large format screens can get them the full extra content, which is said to be roughly 3 minutes of additional footage. The premium format only includes the exclusive Avengers: Doomsday sneak peek/post-credits tag.

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Anthony Russo explains connection between Avengers stories In an interview with Marvel.com, director Anthony Russo opened up about the Avengers: Endgame: Encore's direct connection to Avengers: Doomsday through exclusive new footages in the re-release version. The filmmaker said the additional scenes were designed to add a layer of depth to the Avengers’ story and also tease fans what lies ahead in Doomsday.

“We weren’t going to mess with what that movie is,” Russo said. He said that the new footage does not alter the original film but instead provides a link to the upcoming Avengers installment. Audiences watching the re-release in any format get an additional sneak peek.

Russo said the connection between the two films also stems from the lasting impact of the events of Endgame on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While making Endgame, the Russo brothers were focused on bringing the Infinity Saga to a satisfying conclusion. He said that they were not thinking about what would come next.

Was Avengers: Doomsday preplanned? However, a few years later, the team began exploring how the events of Endgame could have lasting repercussions across the MCU, eventually leading to the idea for Avengers: Doomsday.

Russo said, “Audiences are coming to Avengers: Doomsday with a lot of emotional connection to prior experiences within the MCU. And we have those same emotional connections. So, we want to honor that and figure out how we are using that value and that emotional investment to go somewhere new.”

Spoliers Marvel unveiled short teasers of Doomsday attached to last year’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The first teaser revealed that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell)'s son. The second one showed Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his adopted daughter. The third teaser focused on Prof Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen) and Cyclops (James Marsden) from the X-Men universe coming into the MCU. The last one had Black Panther (Letitia Wright) and the Wakandans alongside the Fantastic Four.

According to Variety, these new Endgame Encore scenes were not a part of Doomsday production. Reportedly, they were added to the re-release to connect the Avengers stories.