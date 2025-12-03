Spotify Wrapped out: Bad Bunny becomes world's most-played artist of 2025, here's how to check yours

Spotify Wrapped out: This year's Spotify Wrapped is out! The much-awaited list gives users a personalised summary of their listening habits over the last year. According to the streaming giant, Bad Bunny has emerged as the world's most-played artist of 2025 with more than 19.8 billion streams.

Bad Bunny, world's most-played artist of 2025 The Puerto Rican star's album Debí Tirar Más Fotos became this year’s top-performing release, bagging him a prestigious spot to perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Spotify Wrapped officially began rolling out lists to users at 13:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Spotify Wrapped in India In India, Spotify noted a significant rise in the popularity and consumption of I-Pop in India, with emerging artists like Aditya Rikhari and Kushagra gaining limelight. On the other hand, artists like Faheem Abdullah, Jasleen Royal, and others continued to dominate the Top Songs charts. This year, romantic tracks and emotional songs seemingly resonated deeply with listeners, making up the majority of the Top 10 songs.

Most streamed artists in India 2025 are Arijit Singh, Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Sachin-Jigar, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Tanishk Bagchi and Masoom Sharma.

"Your year in audio is waiting. Head to the mobile app to join the celebration," Spotify stated on its website.

How to check your own Spotify Wrapped Open the Spotify app. Make sure your app is updated first. Once opened, a Wrapped banner should appear on the home screen. One can simply tap on the banner to view their personalised yearly review report.

If you don’t see the banner, try these steps:

Open the Spotify app on your phone.

Go to the Home tab, scroll down a little to find the Wrapped section.

Or use the search bar and type “Wrapped” which will lead you to a dedicated Wrapped hub.

If you still can’t access it, try closing and reopening the app. You may try logging out and logging back in.

Alternatively, one can also try checking the desktop or web version, where Wrapped playlists and stats may also appear.