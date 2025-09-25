Star Trek legend William Shatner, 94, taken to the hospital after medical emergency at home

Veteran Hollywood actor William Shatner was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency, TMZ reported. On Wednesday afternoon (September 24), the 94-year-old is believed to have experienced issues with his blood sugar level at his Los Angeles-based home.

Shatner is widely popular for his iconic portrayal of Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise between 1966 and 1994.

What happened to William Shatner? As per the New York Post, Shatner himself made the call to the emergency medical service workers after he felt something was wrong. Soon after, an LAFD ambulance arrived at his residence as a precautionary measure.

Insiders told TMZ that the Star Trek fame actor was then taken to a nearby local hospital, where he was checked by the doctors. For now, Shatner is feeling "good" and "resting comfortably" at the facility.

William Shatner in Star Trek franchise In 1966, Shatner marked his much-loved debut as the captain of the Starship Enterprise. He then went on to play the popular character for multiple years, with his final performance as Captain Kirk coming in Star Trek Generations in 1994.

Despite his age, Shatner was keeping himself busy in recent times as he made public appearances and worked on other key projects linked to his iconic character of Captain Kirk, according to TMZ.

On September 8, Star Trek marked its 59th anniversary by celebrating the date of the maiden episode of the renowned series.

Some of his other famous roles include Miss Congeniality, the titular character in T.J. Hooker as well as an appearance in the detective series Columbo.

According to The Independent, Shatner came out with a documentary titled You Can Call Me Bill in 2023.

In March last year, he opened up about his diagnosis and treatment for stage 4 melanoma, which is an advanced form of skin cancer spreading to different parts of the body.

Later on, he underwent surgery to get the lump removed. Besides this, he even suffers from “permanent” tinnitus, as per the New York Post.

This happened after he stood way too close to a special effects explosion during the production of a Star Trek episode in 1967.

FAQs Is William Shatner hospitalized? Yes, the actor was taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

What happened to William Shatner? He called the ambulance after experiencing issues with his blood sugar level.