Stellan Skarsgård speaks out against ‘cruel’ kids who call his son a ‘nepo baby’: 'He doesn’t have any friends...'

Veteran actor Stellan Skarsgård has opened up about the emotional toll that online discourse around “nepo babies” is having on his own family.

Stellan Skarsgård hits back at his youngest son's bullies In a recent interview with Vulture, the acclaimed Swedish star revealed that his 13-year-old son, Kolbjörn, has been bullied at school and labelled a “nepo baby” because of his father’s fame. The Chernobyl and Dune actor condemned the cruelty of such behaviour, calling the label both “ignorant” and “bullshit.”

“My 13-year-old, Kolbjörn, the youngest, suffers from that,” Skarsgård said. “When his pals at school call him nepo baby, he gets so sad. He doesn’t have any friends at school. He gets isolated. Cruel kids — or cruel and ignorant. But it is such a bullshit thing. Because nobody would hire you, at least not for anything good, if you’re not good enough.”

The actor, a father of eight, has long been known for his outspoken views on the pressures of fame and the complexities of raising children in the public eye.

The term “nepo baby” has become a widespread — and often controversial — part of pop culture discourse, used to describe children who pursue careers in the same industries as their famous parents. While some argue it highlights structural privilege, others, like Skarsgård, view it as an unfair simplification that disregards individual talent and effort.

When actress Kate Hudson spoke about ‘nepo baby’ label The debate has previously drawn responses from several well-known figures. Actor Kate Hudson, whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, addressed the criticism in a 2022 interview with The Independent, saying, “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.” She added that nepotism exists far beyond Hollywood, remarking, “Maybe modelling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood… if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

Stellan's work front Skarsgård’s comments come as he promotes his latest film, Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier. The drama, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, ironically explores similar themes — centring on a legendary filmmaker navigating a strained relationship with his actress daughter.

