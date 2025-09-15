Stephen Colbert jokes about job hunt during standing ovation at Emmys: ‘Is anyone hiring?’ - Video

Stephen Colbert leaned into humour about his show’s cancellation while presenting at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, two months after news broke that The Late Show would end next year.

Standing Ovation and Job Hunt Gag The comedian was greeted with a standing ovation as he walked on stage to present the first award of the evening. Once the applause settled, he joked:

“While I have your attention, is anyone hiring? Because I got 200 very well-qualified candidates with me tonight who will be available in June,” Colbert said, pointing to his production crew.

He then produced an old headshot, pretending it was part of a job application. “I haven’t had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works,” he said, adding with a laugh, “I’m in there somewhere after I get back from Istanbul.”

Before announcing the winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Colbert slipped in one more line: “Harrison Ford, could you get this to [Stephen] Spielberg?” he quipped, before stepping off stage to hand over the award.

The Late Show to End in 2026 Colbert confirmed in July that The Late Show will broadcast its final episode in May 2026. CBS and parent company Paramount said the decision was based purely on finances.

“The challenge in late night is that the advertising marketplace is in significant secular decline,” Paramount Global TV Media Chairman George Cheeks explained.

“We are huge fans of Colbert, we love the show, unfortunately, the economics made it a challenge for us to keep going,” he added. The company has also been moving away from late-night programming after Taylor Tomlinson’s After Midnight exit.

Speculation Over Trump Comments Some fans believe Colbert’s sharp criticism of Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump played a role. Trump had sued the network over claims a 2024 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris was misleadingly edited.

Paramount has denied any link between Colbert’s remarks and the cancellation. Still, the host has continued to openly criticise the president. When Trump mocked the end of The Late Show online, Colbert responded on-air with a blunt: “Go f**k yourself.”

Looking Ahead On the Emmys red carpet, Colbert teased that he is focused on enjoying his final months with the show. “We’ve got nine more months of the show and we’re going to have a really good time doing it,” he told E! “This show is all consuming — every day. So that’s it for now.”

At 61, Colbert also shared his hopes that his team might take home an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series, competing against Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show.