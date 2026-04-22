Steroids, scandals and Trump: Netflix doc tracks Hulk Hogan’s rise, controversies and friendships

A new Netflix docuseries, Hulk Hogan: Real American, explores the life and legacy of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, charting his journey from Terry Gene Bollea to one of the biggest names in global wrestling.

The four-part series documents his rise in professional wrestling and his role in shaping the popularity of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It also includes conversations recorded shortly before his death on 24 July 2025 at the age of 71 following a heart attack, the USA Today reported.

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From his early days performing under a masked identity to becoming a global phenomenon, the series attempts to present a full account of his career.

Family, fame and final days

The documentary features interviews with Hogan’s family and colleagues. His son, Nick Hogan, recalls the medical challenges Hogan faced following neck surgery in the months before his death.

His first wife, Linda Hogan, also appears in the series, reflecting on their relationship and eventual separation. Wrestling figures such as Bret Hart and Jesse Ventura share insights into Hogan’s career and influence.

Donald Trump on Hogan: ‘Very controversial’

US President Donald Trump features prominently in the documentary, speaking about his long-standing friendship with Hogan.

“The Hulk was always very controversial, and that’s OK,” Trump says. “I’m fairly controversial too.”

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The two first met in the 1980s and maintained a public association over the years. Hogan, in the series, speaks about his admiration for Trump and explains why he chose to publicly support him in recent political moments.

Steroid use and public admission

The docuseries revisits one of the most debated aspects of Hogan’s career — his use of steroids.

Hogan acknowledges that he began using steroids in the early 1970s, after previously attributing his physique to training and discipline. He also reflects on denying these allegations in public, including during an appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show.

“Of course I lied,” Hogan says, calling it a mistake he regrets.

The issue gained prominence during legal proceedings involving Vince McMahon, who was later acquitted of charges related to steroid distribution.

Personal controversies and fallout

The documentary also addresses Hogan’s personal life, including his divorce from Linda Hogan after revelations of infidelity.

It revisits a controversial remark he made referencing O. J. Simpson, which drew backlash. Hogan explains the context in the docuseries, while acknowledging the impact of his words.

He also speaks about a difficult period following the backlash, describing struggles with alcohol and emotional distress.

Gawker lawsuit and legal battle

A significant portion of the series focuses on Hogan’s legal battle with Gawker over the publication of a private video.

After the outlet refused to remove the content, Hogan filed a lawsuit. In 2016, a jury awarded him $140 million in damages, and the case was later settled for $31 million.

The controversy also led to further scrutiny after transcripts revealed his use of a racial slur, for which Hogan later apologised. He also faced professional consequences, including being removed from WWE.

A complicated legacy Throughout the series, Hogan reflects on the contrast between his public persona and personal life.

“Terry Bollea was not the greatest person of all time,” he says. “The character was impeccable, even though I wasn’t.”