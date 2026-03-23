Steven Spielberg praises Tom Cruise’s discipline: ‘He showed up before everyone’

Washington [US]: Celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg has shared fresh insights into his experience of working with Hollywood star Tom Cruise, highlighting the actor’s discipline, preparation and collaborative mindset on set.
Speaking at a keynote session at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, Spielberg reflected on his past collaborations with Cruise, recalling the actor’s remarkable commitment during the making of films like Minority Report and War of the Worlds.
According to a report by People magazine, the 79-year-old director noted that Cruise’s dedication was evident from the very beginning of each workday. He revealed that the actor would consistently arrive on set early — often matching Spielberg’s own schedule.
Spielberg explained that he typically reaches the set before the crew, sometimes as early as 6:30 am, and Cruise would ensure he was there at the same time. This allowed the two to map out the day’s shoot together in advance, a process the director described as both efficient and creatively enriching.
Cruise’s strong work ethic, long associated with his career, extends beyond punctuality. In an earlier interview in May 2025, the actor spoke about his commitment to continuous learning, explaining that he actively develops new skills with the intention of eventually incorporating them into his films.
He said he is constantly training across a wide range of disciplines — from music and dance to high-risk activities like parachuting and flying aircraft. For Cruise, the process of learning is ongoing, driven by the belief that there is always room for improvement.
Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed several films in the Mission: Impossible franchise, also underscored Cruise’s hands-on approach. He noted that when Cruise is seen flying aircraft in his films, he is often actually in control — managing not just the performance but also technical aspects like camera operation.
Cruise’s involvement also extends to supporting his co-stars. During the making of Top Gun: Maverick, which he co-produced, the actor played a key role in preparing the cast for demanding aerial sequences.
Director Joseph Kosinski revealed that Cruise personally designed a rigorous training programme for the younger actors. Drawing from his own experience — including the lack of formal preparation during the original Top Gun — Cruise ensured that the cast underwent structured training to safely handle the film’s high-intensity flying scenes.
Actor Glen Powell, who featured in the film, echoed these sentiments, praising Cruise not only for his professionalism but also for his generosity and accessibility on set.
Together, these accounts reinforce Cruise’s reputation as one of Hollywood’s most dedicated performers — an actor whose commitment goes far beyond the screen.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More