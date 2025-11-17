Stranger Things 5, Emily in Paris and more: Biggest shows and films on Netflix in December 2025

Netflix is set to end the year with a bang. The streaming giant’s December lineup includes some exciting projects. The month opens with a flood of licensed comfort watches and swings straight into the kind of headline originals the platform typically reserves for the end of the year. You get The Abandons, Emily in Paris Season 5 and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, all in one month. Even Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 lands on Christmas Day, with the finale on New Year’s Eve.

Here is a quick look at the biggest drops hitting Netflix in the US in December.

Netflix December 2025 lineup: Biggest names back again

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (12 December) – Daniel Craig returns with a stacked cast.

Emily in Paris season 5 (18 December) – This time, Emily (Lily Collins) is splitting her life between Paris and Rome.

The Abandons (4 December) – Showrunner Kurt Sutter goes full Western with a battle over land, loyalty and power.

Stranger Things season 5, Volume 2 (December 25 and 31) – Three episodes land right on Christmas, with the finale on 31 December.

That alone gives December on Netflix some weight. The platform knows people stay in, snack more and watch even more.

Rom-coms, doc drops and global debuts Holiday rom-com fans get plenty to chew on. My Secret Santa, A Lot Like Christmas, Holiday in Santa Fe and Joy for Christmas all show up. There is also Meghan Markle’s new special, With Love, Meghan, landing early in the month for anyone who wants a cooking-and-crafting break.

Doc lovers get a different lane. All The Empty Rooms lands with a heavy look at gun-violence grief, and The New Yorker at 100 gives a full walk-through of the magazine’s footprint.

International release highlights include Love is Blind: Italy, The Price of Confession from Korea, the Colombian thriller Fugue State 1986 and Australia’s mystery series Playing Gracie Darling.

Family favourites and the big licensed titles Families get the Rio films back. Cheaper By The Dozen 1 and 2 arrive in the coming month. Cast Away, Beowulf and Babylon give December on Netflix some cinematic edge.

A few big shows leave the platform this month, so viewers might want one last run at How I Met Your Mother, Arrow and Supernatural before they exit Netflix.

FAQs What’s the biggest Netflix release in December? Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and Stranger Things anchor the lineup.

Is Emily in Paris coming back? Yes, season 5 drops on December 18.

Are there new holiday movies? December brings several rom-coms and Christmas specials.

Does Netflix have major global releases this month? Yes, the streamer will feature titles from Korea, Italy, Colombia and Australia.