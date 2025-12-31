Stranger Things 5 finale: When will volume 3 drop? Date, time, runtime and more

Stranger Things 5 finale: Netflix's most beloved show, Stranger Things, is heading towards its grand finale. After creating buzz with the first two parts of Season 5, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3, aka the Finale, is all set to stream online in the new year.

When will Stranger Things 5 finale release? Stranger Things 5 Finale will be released on Wednesday, December 31, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

For Indian fans, Stranger Things 5 Finale will be available on the OTT platform starting from 6:30 am IST, as a part of the show's global rollout schedule.

Stranger Things 5 was released this year. While first four episodes of the season premiered on Nov 26, the makers released three episodes as volume 2 on Christmas. The Finale episode will premiere on New Year’s Eve.

All about Stranger Things 5 Finale episode: Title, runtime The last episode of the finale season is titled, Chapter 8: The Rightside Up.

The Duffer Brothers, who are the co-creators of the show, previously revealed that the upcoming episode will have a total runtime of 2 hours and 8 minutes. It the longest episode of season 5.

Ahead of the finale release, the creators had shared the official run time of each upcoming episode on Instagram. It included four episodes as following:

Episode 5: Shock Jock - 1 hour 8 minutes

Episode 6: Escape From Camazotz - 1 hour 15 minutes

Episode 7: The Bridge - 1 hour 6 minutes

Episode 8: The Rightside Up - 2 hours 8 minutes

Stranger Things 5 plot The official synopsis for Stranger Things 5 reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

