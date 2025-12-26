Stranger Things 5 Volume 3: When will the last part of finale season release?

Stranger Things 5 Volume 3: It's all about Stranger Things on the internet. On Friday, Netflix dropped the second volume of its hit show, Stranger Things Season 5. The concluding season is releasing in three parts.

As the second part is now streaming on the OTT platform, buzz about Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 is already taking over the internet.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 release date Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 will be released on Wednesday, December 31, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In India, it will start streaming starting from 6:30 am IST, as a part of global rollout schedule.

The last episode of the finale season is titled “Chapter 8: The Rightside Up.” The co-creators of the show, Duffer Brothers previously confirmed that the episode will have a runtime of 2 hours and 8 minutes, making it the longest episode of season 5.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 episodes: Titles, runtime Ross Duffer also shared the official run time of each upcoming episode on Instagram. Here are the titles and run time of Stranger Things 5 Volume 3's last four episodes:

Episode 5: Shock Jock - 1 hour 8 minutes

Episode 6: Escape From Camazotz - 1 hour 15 minutes

Episode 7: The Bridge - 1 hour 6 minutes

Episode 8: The Rightside Up - 2 hours 8 minutes

Stranger Things 5 Volume 3's theatrical screening What makes Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 even more special is its rare theatrical premiere. The OTT show will be screened simultaneously on Netflix and over 500 theatres across US and Canada beginning December 31 at 5 pm PT.

In a statement to Netflix's Tudum, the creators said, “We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen.”

“Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 plot Stranger Things Season 5 follows the story of the Hawkins group who fight the most dangerous, Vecna. Set in the fall of 1987, the story unfolds with several reunions, emotional endings and unexpected twists.