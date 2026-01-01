Stranger Things Season 5 ending leaves netizens divided, 'brilliant but lots of plot holes'

Stranger Things Season 5 finale is now streaming online on Netflix. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show premiered its first season in 2016. Set in the 1980s, the series centers around a group of a fictional small town of Hawkins as they fight against Vecna from the Upside Down.

Soon after the show went live on the OTT platform, Netflix crashed worldwide.

Netizens react to Stranger Things Season 5 finale However, fans have finally watched the much-awaited episode, titled Chapter 8: The Rightside Up. While many grew emotional after watching the ending of the show, a section of people shared mixed reviews of the show.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter and called it absolute cinema. The user wrote, “Stranger Things Finale was absolute cinema, idc what anyone says the ending was so perfect. Them finally getting a happy ending and moving on #StrangerThings5 (sic).”

“Absolutely brilliant Series Finale of Stranger Things,” hailed a fan.

Another fan gave the show the highest rating: “Overall the last episode of Stranger Things is 10/10.”

However, another user alleged that the ending of the show doesn't make sense.

“I enjoyed Stranger Things, but there are so many plot holes and things that don't make sense lol.”

“Controversial take but that was honestly the best way that Stranger Things could have ended and I love how they left El’s fate open ended and up to interpretation. That was so well done,” someone else mentioned with a spoiler.

A different user called the show ‘boring’ and added, “Y'll are so not gonna like the last episode of Stranger Things. It was soooo boring and slow.”

“Just watched the Final Stranger Things episode….I cried for 2 hours straight,” an avid fan reacted to the ending of the hit franchise.

Cast of Stranger Things 5 Stranger Things 5 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton.

All episodes of Stranger Things 5 The Season 5 of the show consisted of eight episodes--Episode 1 “The Crawl”, Episode 2 “The Vanishing of …”, Episode 3 “The Turnbow Trap”, Episode 4 “Sorcerer”, Episode 5 “Shock Jock”, Episode 6 “Escape From Camazotz”, Episode 7, “The Bridge” and Episode 8 “The Rightside Up”.