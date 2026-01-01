Stranger Things season 5 finale review claims ‘emotional, near-perfect’ ending for the Netflix show

Ahead of the Stranger Things season 5 finale release, a review of the show's much-awaited episode has surfaced online. Going viral after claiming ‘emotional, near-perfect’ ending for the Netflix show, the review is posted by an IMDb user.

Stranger Things season 5 finale review The review suggests that the last episode of the show is ‘purposeful and emotionally precise.’ It reads, “After a season that often felt scattered, oddly restrained, and-at times-surprisingly forgettable, the final episode of Stranger Things arrives like a thunderclap. It doesn't just stick the landing; it reminds you why this show once felt untouchable.”

“Where much of Season 5 struggled with pacing and focus, the finale is purposeful and emotionally precise. Every scene feels earned. Every character moment lands with weight. The episode finally allows the story to breathe, trusting atmosphere, silence, and performance rather than spectacle alone-and that restraint is exactly what makes it hit so hard.”

The series, which first debuted in 2016, highlights nostalgia at its core. Amid expectations, season 5 faced criticism for its pacing and focus. Talking about it, the review suggests that the finale episodes reframes its mistakes.

“What's most impressive is how confidently it re-centers the heart of the series. The friendships, the sacrifices, the quiet fear beneath the chaos-this episode understands that Stranger Things was never just about monsters or mythology, but about people growing up in impossible circumstances. Long- running emotional threads are handled with care and maturity, elevating moments that could have felt routine into something genuinely affecting.”

It continues: “Tonally, it's near-perfect. The nostalgia is present but never indulgent, the tension is palpable without being exhausting, and the emotional payoff feels honest rather than engineered. Even viewers who felt disappointed by the season as a whole will likely find themselves surprised by how much this final chapter resonates.”

The review concludes by calling the show's finale a ‘worthy farewell.’

“In the end, the finale doesn't erase the flaws of Season 5-but it reframes them. It leaves the series on a note that feels thoughtful, human, and true to its origins. A powerful reminder that even when the road there is uneven, Stranger Things still knows how to say goodbye. A stunning final episode-and a worthy farewell.”