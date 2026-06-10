Stranger Things spin-off Season 2 confirmed by Netflix? Here's what we know about the release date

Netflix seems to be doubling down on the Stranger Things universe even after the original series came to an end this year. The steaming giant has reportedly renewed the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales From '85 for a second season less than a week after its premiere in April 2026, as per a report of Collider.

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Season 2 of Stranger Things: Tales From '85 to release this year: Report The Stranger Things spin-off gained mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Continuing the story of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 80s, Stranger Things: Tales From '85 takes place between the events of seasons 2 and 3 of Stranger Things. It follows the story of gang Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, and Max as they confront new monsters of the Upside Down to protect the town from "paranormal mysteries.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things Season 5 began airing in November and concluded through a three-part rollout ending on New Year's Day. It dominated charts across the globe.

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What we know about release date Reportedly, Netflix has also confirmed that more episodes of Stranger Things: Tales From '85 will arrive before the end of the year, hinting at a fall release. With this, the total number of Stranger Things-related releases in 2026 would be three.

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New spin-off of Stranger Things The OTT platform is also said to be in the works for another spin-off set in the Stranger Things universe. However, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have indicated that the project will not focus on the original Hawkins characters.

If true, yet another spin-off of Stranger Things might tell a fresh story with an entirely new set of characters, adding a new layer to the already hit franchise. What will be the only connection to the original show is said to be its story link to the mysterious rock discovered by a young Henry Creel. It is predicted to have played a role in granting him his powers.

Where to watch Stranger Things spin off Meanwhile, all episodes of Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 are currently available on Netflix.

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The spin-off was first announced in April 2025.

It is executive produced by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, Hilary Leavitt of Upside Down Pictures, and Eric Robles under Flying Bark Productions.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.