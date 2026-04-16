Street Fighter trailer: Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo lead new live-action reboot set for 2026

The makers of Street Fighter have released the first official trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation, reviving one of the most recognisable video game franchises for a global audience.

The trailer introduces viewers to a stylised, action-heavy world inspired by the original arcade series, blending high-intensity combat with cinematic storytelling. With a mix of nostalgia and modern filmmaking techniques, the reboot aims to reimagine the beloved franchise for a new generation.

The project is backed by Paramount Pictures, Legendary Entertainment, and Capcom.

Star-Studded Cast Brings Game Characters To Life

The film features an extensive international cast, combining Hollywood names with global talent. Noah Centineo stars as Ken Masters, while Andrew Koji plays Ryu.

Among the most talked-about casting choices is Jason Momoa as Blanka. Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal appears as Dhalsim, adding to the film’s international appeal.

Check out the trailer here:

Other key roles include Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe Anoa’i (Roman Reigns) as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog.

Storyline Centers On World Warrior Tournament

According to the official synopsis, the film is set in 1993 and follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken, who are drawn back into action by Chun-Li. They are recruited to participate in the World Warrior Tournament — a high-stakes global combat event.

However, beneath the surface of the tournament lies a larger conspiracy that forces the fighters to confront both each other and unresolved conflicts from their past.

The narrative blends rivalry, emotional tension and large-scale action, staying rooted in the themes that defined the original games.

Action, Nostalgia And Signature Moves

The trailer showcases several elements familiar to fans of the franchise, including signature combat styles and iconic moves such as the Hadouken. Fast-paced fight sequences, stylised visuals and character-driven moments suggest a balance between spectacle and storytelling.

Director Kitao Sakurai, known for his work on Twisted Metal, helms the project, with a screenplay by Dalan Musson.

The film aims to translate the arcade experience into a cinematic format while retaining the essence of the original gameplay.

Release Date And Global Rollout Street Fighter is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 16, 2026, positioning it as a major global release in the fall slate.

With its diverse cast, established source material and large-scale production backing, the film is expected to draw both longtime fans and new audiences.

A Franchise Returns To The Big Screen The upcoming film marks another attempt to bring the Street Fighter universe to cinemas, following earlier adaptations. This time, however, the focus appears to be on combining authenticity with contemporary action filmmaking.